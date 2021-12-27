Not only is the cyber-snooping industry much vaster than its most notorious representative, but its activities extend beyond what most think of when they hear the word “spyware”: the moment of exploitation when the privacy-smashing tool is planted on an individual’s device. You can’t plant a bug until you’ve found a way into the house. Surveillants start with reconnaissance that involves hoovering up publicly available information on a target. On Facebook, this often occurs through the creation of fake accounts that can view friends, likes and more. Next comes engagement, which means building trust with or soliciting knowledge from the target or those close to them. Firms will commonly employ fictitious personas and clever social engineering to get the job done. Last comes the download or link that a mark must click to lay their account open to prying eyes or to turn their smartphone into a secret listening device. (The zero-click exploits made infamous by NSO are an even more menacing matter.)