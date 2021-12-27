It is tempting to read the outcome of a single election cycle as transformative or at least having some lasting meaning for the status of the major political parties. Just as much was made of Virginia’s transition from red to blue, many observers now look to the 2021 Virginia election as signaling a new political reality in the commonwealth. Yet, had Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe not uttered those fateful 12 words in the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce/Schar School debate, analysts might instead be interpreting the outcome in the context of a long Democratic trend with no end in sight.