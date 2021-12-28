“Look, there is no federal solution,” he said after joining the White House covid-19 response team’s regular call with the National Governors Association on Monday. “This gets solved at the state level.”

In his first public remarks about the pandemic after Christmas, Biden sought to highlight what his administration is doing to respond to the omicron variant outbreak that is sweeping the United States and the world. The president pointed out that the availability of vaccines has left Americans in a much safer place today than at the beginning of the pandemic.