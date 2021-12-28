Why would this new Bill Cassidy have invited the wrath of the GOP’s overlord? Maybe he cares about his legacy and simply voted his conscience, having taken his role as an impartial judge in the Senate trial seriously. Maybe, as a senator in the early years of a second six-year term, Cassidy simply feels free to break with his party when warranted. That was clearly the case in August, when he continued his pragmatic legislative ways, joining 18 Republican Senate colleagues to support the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.