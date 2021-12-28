The late archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu, was a trailblazer of the middle path. His life, which ended on Dec. 26 at age 90, disproved the idea that moderates are without principle — a calumny that always gains steam in times of polarization. As the highest-ranking representative of the Church of England in South Africa, Tutu was passionately and effectively committed to ending the white-supremacist system of apartheid — but to do so in a way that did not simply trade one kind of hatred for another.
Tutu’s role as shepherd for the end of apartheid, for which he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, required independence from both the reactionary White government and the violent Marxist opposition. Like his fellow Christian ministers in the U.S. civil rights movement, Tutu’s moderation placed him under tremendous pressure from both extremes. As Tutu biographer Stephen Gish put it: “Hated by many white South Africans for being too radical, he was also scorned by many black militants for being too moderate.”
Another biographer, John Allen, quoted the South African rights activist Bernice Powell as saying that Tutu was “too nice to white people.”
Tutu understood that the appeal to extremes is often the prelude to violence in human affairs. His Anglican church was the product of sanguinary religious wars of the 16th and 17th centuries, and he witnessed anti-colonial uprisings throughout Africa. Freedom protests in South Africa itself were violently suppressed in the 1960s.
Rather than violence, Tutu offered a principled appeal to reason and justice. He inherited a mantle of persuasive protest from earlier Anglican leaders. The eloquent layman Alan Paton moved millions of readers around the world to oppose apartheid through his 1948 novel, “Cry, the Beloved Country.” One of Tutu’s predecessors as archbishop of Cape Town, Geoffrey Clayton, led South Africa’s Anglicans to refuse, in 1957, to honor a law requiring apartheid in churches.
Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa to be chosen in a free election, said of Tutu’s mentor in the Anglican church: “No white person has done more for South Africa than Trevor Huddleston.” The English priest not only encouraged Tutu and scored the conscience of the ruling minority with his writings and sermons; he blessed music fans the world over by giving the young Hugh Masekela his first trumpet.
Tutu’s witness to the injustice of apartheid was no less powerful for its nonviolence and its inclusiveness. It took fantastic physical and moral courage to accept the position of dean of the Anglican cathedral in Johannesburg in 1975, becoming the first Black man to integrate so prominent a position in South African society. As a matter of theology, Tutu preached that spiritual liberation is not divisible; if any are to be free, all must be free. This at a time when Mandela and other anti-apartheid leaders were languishing in prison for advancing such views.
When the hateful system collapsed and the freed Mandela became president, he sought a via media between hiding the past and allowing the past to tear South Africa apart. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a vehicle to examine the human rights abuses of the apartheid era — and to move past them without vengeance. Mandela knew just the man to lead such an ambitiously hopeful project: Desmond Tutu.
Here again, the spirit of moderation had its critics. Some felt the commission failed to hold the former authorities to moral account. South Africa today remains an unfinished and imperfect work of healing, marred by the deep scars of its oppressive colonial past.
But a moderate, walking the middle path, is neither surprised nor discouraged by the failure of things to go perfectly. Things never go perfectly in human society.
Aristotle observed that “the coward calls the brave man rash, the rash man calls him a coward.” During his long career as an exemplar of faith and moderation, the archbishop knew this paradox all too well. Among those frightened by the ideal of a just and multiracial nation, Tutu’s witness was considered rash and dangerous. Among the radicals who wished to replace one tribal hierarchy with a different one, to fight power with power, Tutu’s vision was a pale and useless half-measure.
But in the years just before and after the change of centuries, the South Africa of Tutu and Mandela — moderate South Africa — was one of the world’s glories, stirring admiration in hearts from every nation and creed. Such light will be found wherever great leaders pursue the middle way.