Tutu’s witness to the injustice of apartheid was no less powerful for its nonviolence and its inclusiveness. It took fantastic physical and moral courage to accept the position of dean of the Anglican cathedral in Johannesburg in 1975, becoming the first Black man to integrate so prominent a position in South African society. As a matter of theology, Tutu preached that spiritual liberation is not divisible; if any are to be free, all must be free. This at a time when Mandela and other anti-apartheid leaders were languishing in prison for advancing such views.