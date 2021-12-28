Rather than inject a one-off stimulus into the economy, as some critics have charged, cancellation would likely prompt Americans to reevaluate their long-term spending plans and invest in a better future. It could give millions a chance to finally buy a house or start their business or help their kids get an education, too — investments that are good both for families and the overall economy. And the policy would help narrow the wealth gap between those of different races: One think tank’s study found that canceling up to $50,000 in student debt per person would immediately increase Black wealth by 40 percent.