As 2022 approaches, and as covid-19 once again forces us to live constrained lives, we have had some time to reflect on the four years we spent litigating our Charlottesville case. This case illustrated the importance of scouring the universe for sources of evidence wherever they may be found, including racist podcast recordings of the defendants, video footage shot on iPhones by local activists and messages leaked by an anonymous group from the private social media channels the defendants used to organize the conspiracy. It depended on deploying the traditional principles of conspiracy law against individuals who had planned, organized and perpetrated racially motivated violence in the most untraditional of ways. And it relied heavily upon expert testimony about antisemitism and white supremacy to help the jury connect the dots between racism and violence. All these are lessons learned that we imagine can inform present and future Section 1985 cases.