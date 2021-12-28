Reggaeton’s roots are Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Panamanian, but many of its biggest current stars have built careers cosplaying Blackness. White performers don Black Cool to cut out actual Black people. This isn’t new. From the days of “blue-eyed soul” performers such as Elvis Presley copying Black music, this practice was and is also common in Latin America. The fraudulent “Conga King” Desi Arnaz became a star performing Black music outlawed by his own father in his native Cuba. Carmen Miranda, the daughter of Portuguese immigrants who settled in Brazil thanks to the government’s “whitening campaigns,” appropriated the dress, headwraps jewelry and musical style of Black women from Salvador da Bahia to become one of the most famous and highest-paid performers of the 1940s. The economic factor in Black erasure is important as we call in the material realities. It robs those who create the art from harvesting its fruits.