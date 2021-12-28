Good policing is hard, and those who do their best to serve the public deserve respect. But society entrusts these men and women with the use of deadly force. Americans have overlooked too many tragedies. Perhaps the jury’s refusal to pass off Wright’s death as a mere accident signals a broader willingness to hold more police accountable for their actions.
The jury deliberated across four days before agreeing Thursday that Ms. Potter was guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter. The 26-year police veteran, who is White, killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, April 11. Ms. Potter and another officer pulled over Wright for having expired car tags and an air freshener dangling from his mirror, then discovered that Wright had an outstanding warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. When the officers tried to arrest Wright, he resisted. “Taser, Taser, Taser,” Ms. Potter is heard yelling on police body-cam video. After she fired the shots that killed Wright, she said, “Holy [expletive] I just shot him. I grabbed the wrong [expletive] gun. I shot him … I’m going to go to prison. I killed a boy.”
That Ms. Potter did not intend to kill Wright was never in dispute. “This case is also not about whether the defendant is sorry, or whether she’s remorseful, of course she’s sorry,” Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge said in her closing arguments. It did not matter that Wright’s death was a mistake. Accidents can still be crimes, and Ms. Potter, entrusted with and trained in the use of deadly weapons, was reckless. She admitted that she pulled over Wright only because she was training another officer. She confused a deadly weapon for a nonlethal one, and she failed to provide immediate medical treatment.
The jury resisted Ms. Potter’s emotional appeals and made a tough call. But there can be no rejoicing in the outcome. A young man is dead needlessly, and a woman who had a decorated career has now been convicted of a serious crime for which, as she predicted in the moments after she shot Wright, she will likely serve prison time.
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu will determine how long Ms. Potter will serve during a Feb. 18 sentencing hearing. First-degree manslaughter, the most serious charge, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. But state guidelines recommend six to eight-and-a-half years for someone with no criminal history. Prosecutors argued that Ms. Potter should face harsher sentencing because of aggravating factors — abuse of her position of authority and endangering other people. Defense attorneys will seek a departure from sentencing guidelines that will allow probation, home confinement or a sentence to serve time in a local jail. Neither side is right. Judge Chu should not be unnecessarily punitive. But she must issue a substantial penalty to provide real accountability.