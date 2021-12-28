That Ms. Potter did not intend to kill Wright was never in dispute. “This case is also not about whether the defendant is sorry, or whether she’s remorseful, of course she’s sorry,” Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge said in her closing arguments. It did not matter that Wright’s death was a mistake. Accidents can still be crimes, and Ms. Potter, entrusted with and trained in the use of deadly weapons, was reckless. She admitted that she pulled over Wright only because she was training another officer. She confused a deadly weapon for a nonlethal one, and she failed to provide immediate medical treatment.