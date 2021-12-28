Winning these seats would require Republican candidates to do exactly what they showed they could do in Virginia: appeal simultaneously to Hispanics, Asians and some moderate White suburbanites. Each of the seats in play has large numbers of one or more of these groups. National polling data has also consistently shown Hispanic voters moving to the GOP during Biden’s first year, with the most recent Wall Street Journal poll showing the two parties tied among Hispanic voters. That’s probably an outlier, but progressive election analyst Ruy Teixeira notes that the evidence for a sharp Democratic decline among Hispanics is widespread and consistent. Pew Research Center’s survey of 2020 validated voters found Biden carried Hispanics by 21 points. California Republicans will do very well even if Democrats win by 10 points among this demographic in 2022.