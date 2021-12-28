The dark past is returning. Mr. Putin’s security forces in 2020 attempted to assassinate the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, who survived, and who is now approaching the first anniversary of his unjust imprisonment. Journalists, lawyers, activists and all of civil society in Russia are being crushed. Most recently, government censors blocked the website of OVD-Info, an organization that keeps track of unlawful persecutions on political grounds, and provides lawyers for the victims. Such are the Kremlin’s formidable powers of coercion. But what Mr. Putin underestimates is the resilience of ideas. He can try to knock down the walls of Memorial, but he cannot extinguish the memory of Soviet crimes, nor of today’s unfortunate return to despotism.