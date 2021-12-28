First, we need to reframe the pandemic. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, made a critical point in an appearance on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday: Because many infections are occurring among vaccinated people, most cases are mild. As a result, Jha said, “I no longer think infections generally should be the major metric. Obviously, we can continue to track infections among unvaccinated people because those people will end up in the hospital at the same rate, but we really have to focus on hospitalizations and deaths now.” In other words, just as we do not track mild illnesses such as colds or non-life-threatening flus, we should not freak out — or rearrange our lives — when covid-19 cases surge, so long as hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Given that perspective, many more Americans once vaccinated and boosted should feel much more comfortable going about their lives. As for the unvaccinated, they’re endangering themselves and will bear the consequences of childish defiance.