The emergence of a more progressive Democratic establishment. Despite his reputation as a moderate, Biden has been quite progressive and is leading a Democratic Party that has moved notably to the left in Congress and at the state and local levels, too. They still aren’t progressive enough, not by a long shot. But the Democrats adopted a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus that provided a universal child tax credit and were one Senate vote (Joe Manchin III of West Virginia) away from passing a megabill with a slew of progressive policies. The administration broke with the practice of mostly appointing prosecutors and corporate lawyers to judgeships and picked civil rights lawyers, public defenders and others more likely to sympathize with everyday people. They are committed to helping rank-and-file workers, from strongly encouraging employees across all sectors to form and join unions to appointing officials to the Federal Reserve who are committed to reducing unemployment as much as possible.