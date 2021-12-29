Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a conservative, must call an election by the end of September, but he is expected to do so in the spring so that elections for Australia’s Senate and the House of Representatives can be combined, as is traditionally the case. Morrison in recent years has moved his island nation closer to the United States and away from China, with which it is economically intertwined. His reelection would ensure a continuation of this policy, but his two-party Liberal-National coalition trails badly in the polls. Still, Morrison unexpectedly won in 2019 against all polling predictions, and there’s still time for him to recover. Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese has said he wants to align Australia’s China policy with President Biden’s, but elements of his party want him to engage more with China and follow U.S. policy less should he take office.