South Korea’s presidential election (March 9)
South Korea has a U.S.-style presidential system, which means whoever wins will control Korean foreign policy for their five-year term. Incumbent Moon Jae-in is constitutionally barred from running for reelection, and his center-left Democratic Party has nominated Lee Jae-Myung, the governor of the country’s most populous province, Gyeonggi, to succeed him. The conservative opposition party has selected former chief public prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl as its candidate. The conservatives traditionally take a hawkish view toward North Korea, while the Democrats tend to favor a more conciliatory approach. The winner will also have significant influence over whether to continue South Korea’s recent military buildup, meant to counter both its communist neighbor to the north and China.
France’s presidential election (April 10 first round, April 24 runoff)
Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, who heads the centrist La Republique En Marche party, will run for a second five-year term. He leads all polls with around 25 percent and is largely thought to be guaranteed a spot in the runoff election. Decades of slow growth have eviscerated the traditional two dominant parties, the center-left Socialists and the center-right Republicans. But the Republican nominee, president of the Paris regional council Valérie Pécresse‚ recently surged into second place following her surprise victory in the party’s primaries. Meanwhile two other right-wing candidates — longtime political figure Marine Le Pen and journalist Eric Zemmour — are boasting a combined 27 to 31 percent in the polls. The three right-wing candidates will fight to face Macron, with polls currently showing only Pécresse having a significant chance to win. But if France has a bad experience with covid-19 this winter, all bets are off. If Macron loses, French policy will shift in a more nationalistic and culturally traditionalist direction.
Australia’s parliamentary elections (likely mid-May)
Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a conservative, must call an election by the end of September, but he is expected to do so in the spring so that elections for Australia’s Senate and the House of Representatives can be combined, as is traditionally the case. Morrison in recent years has moved his island nation closer to the United States and away from China, with which it is economically intertwined. His reelection would ensure a continuation of this policy, but his two-party Liberal-National coalition trails badly in the polls. Still, Morrison unexpectedly won in 2019 against all polling predictions, and there’s still time for him to recover. Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese has said he wants to align Australia’s China policy with President Biden’s, but elements of his party want him to engage more with China and follow U.S. policy less should he take office.
Philippines’s presidential election (May 9)
The Philippines is holding the second Asian election to watch this spring, with major geopolitical strategy at stake. The large archipelago nation sits astride the sea lanes where trade from Europe and the Middle East must pass, abutting the South China Sea which China has been illegally seizing and militarizing for years. Outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte has moved the traditional U.S. ally in China’s direction during his six-year term, but is ineligible for reelection under the Philippine Constitution. His daughter Sara is running for vice president on a ticket with Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., the son of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos. Marcos is well ahead in the polls and China is showering attention on the front-runner. The United States has been moving to increase its military presence in the Philippines, something China desperately wants to reverse.
Sweden’s parliamentary elections (Sept. 11)
The tiny Scandinavian country isn’t a global power, but a victory by the opposition center-right parties would be a strong signal that conservative populism is on the rise in Western Europe. Sweden’s unicameral parliament, the Riksdag, is elected by proportional representation, which in recent years has meant governments are complex, multiparty coalitions. The ruling Social Democrats have finished first in every election since 1917, but it currently leads with only 30 percent of the vote, with three center-right opposition parties combining for roughly 45 percent. That might be enough to prevail, since two parties that have previously supported the Social Democratic government — the Greens and the Liberals — are currently below the 4 percent threshold needed for seats. The Sweden Democrats, an anti-immigrant nationalist party once shunned by Sweden’s elites, have polled around 19 to 20 percent all year and would be a major element of any center-right government. Their inclusion in a government would mark a major development in a country internationally known for its cosmopolitan socialism.
The results of each of these contests will have large implications for the United States. The overall theme to watch: Whether the United States’s allies want to be part of the global alliance of democracies Biden seeks to rebuild, or whether they want to hedge their bets as China continues its rise.