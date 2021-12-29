Biden and his foreign policy team have a theory of foreign policy based on several overarching principles: that the domestic economic strength of the United States endows it with international strength, and absent alliances anchored by the United States, the world becomes dangerous and chaotic; that the great challenge of our time is the contest between illiberal authoritarian states and democracies; and that in fighting yesterday’s challenges (e.g., the war in Afghanistan), we have neglected more pressing current threats, such as cyberterrorism, climate change and China.
With a demoralized and understaffed State Department, a worldwide pandemic and an international economic recession, Biden’s team spent considerable time and effort rebuilding its diplomatic capacity. It rejoined the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, and to demonstrate its responsibility to poorer nations, it became the largest supporter of the international vaccine distribution.
While every administration inherits the messes its predecessor leaves behind, Biden took on more than his fair share. But in 2022, we will get a reality check on Biden’s vision and an initial assessment on his cleanup efforts in at least four contexts.
First, will Biden’s gamble to pull out of Afghanistan pay off? On one hand, the disastrous economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan reflects the human trauma associated with a lost war. But there is little indication so far that a terrorist element has taken root with the capability to project power and threaten our homeland. Domestic chaos rather than international danger seems to be the result. As for Biden’s promise that ending our commitment in Afghanistan would help the United States to pivot to other issues, he will be judged largely on whether he makes progress on those 21st-century issues. Do we diminish the menace of cyberterrorism? Do we slow climate change?
Second, will Biden address the military, political and economic challenge posed by China? A major rationalization for exiting Afghanistan was that the United States would be in a better position to address this major power challenge. Do we build on the regional security deal with Australia and Britain and the elevated discussions with members of the “Quad” (the United States, India, Japan and Australia) to successfully deter China from, among other things, threatening military action against Taiwan? With the Winter Olympics soon to open in Beijing, does China pay any price for its atrocious human rights record, especially the Uyghur genocide? Whether the House can to pass the Senate bill designed to improve our competitiveness with China will indicate whether we have a coherent, comprehensive approach to confronting the Asian giant.
Third, will the administration rally allies and force Iran back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action? Sullivan suggested that negotiators establishing a pathway for Iran to return to the JCPOA have only “weeks” before talks are exhausted. Even Israeli officials recognize the previous administration’s folly of pulling out of the deal without a viable means of containing Iran’s nuclear program. As The Post reported this month: “A growing number of former Israeli security officials are publicly faulting their government for opposing a nuclear deal negotiated in 2015 between Iran and world powers, and warning that economic sanctions on Iran are not deterring it from dangerously advancing its nuclear program.” That still leaves a question as to whether the United States has sufficient leverage to corral Iran and, if needed, devise a viable post-JCPOA strategy.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has argued that Iran has plenty of incentives to return to the deal (e.g., fear of European snapback sanctions). As a group of tough-minded national security experts, including two former CIA directors, wrote in an open letter, “we believe it is important for the Biden administration to take steps that lead Iran to believe that persisting in its current behavior and rejecting a reasonable diplomatic resolution will put to risk its entire nuclear infrastructure, one built painstakingly over the last three decades.” The signatories continued:
Such steps may include orchestrating high-profile military exercises by the U.S. Central Command, potentially in concert with allies and partners, that simulate what would be involved in such a significant operation, including rehearsing air-to-ground attacks on hardened targets and the suppression of Iranian missile batteries. Also important would be to provide both local allies and partners as well as U.S. installations and assets in the region with enhanced defensive capabilities to counter whatever retaliatory actions Iran might choose to make, thereby signaling our readiness to act, if necessary. Perhaps most significantly, fulfilling past U.S. promises to act forcefully against other Iranian outrages, such as the drone attack by Iran-backed militias against the U.S. base at al-Tanf in Syria and Iran’s illegal capture of merchant ships and killing unarmed seamen, might have the salutary impact of underscoring the seriousness of U.S. commitments to act on the nuclear issue.
Biden might need to explore these tougher options if he is to compel Iran to return to the JCPOA.
Finally, how successful will Biden be in responding to the challenges posed by illiberal regimes? Can he build on the recent democracy summit to arrest the retreat of democracies evident over the past decade? Will he have something to show for his efforts to repair frayed relations with NATO? Russia’s willingness to back down from further aggression against Ukraine will provide a partial verdict on his democracy alliance and the relative strength of authoritarian regimes.
With American democracy under siege at home, the credibility of the United States as a leader of the international alliance of democracies will be strained in the coming year. If it cannot operate trustworthy, peaceful elections at home (requiring much-needed democracy reforms), it will hand authoritarian foes a major victory. In that regard, Biden’s ability to manage domestic challenges will once more determine his effectiveness internationally.