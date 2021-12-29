In indigo-blue California, where the progressive itch to micromanage everyone’s life is unimpeded, Los Angeles restaurants are now required to fight our “extreme climate challenges” (says the new law’s sponsor) by giving plastic ketchup and mustard packets only to customers who request them. At Yale University, where an emotionally fragile undergraduate said he felt “victimized” by daylight saving time, a lecturer at the School of Medicine inflamed the sensitive when she said that during her year studying the opioid crisis in rural Ohio, she was surprised to find there an “artisanal coffee shop.” Her sensitive listeners denounced this as “dehumanizing, demeaning and classist,” and indicative of the lecturer’s “problematic” thinking. “Problematic” is progressive-speak for “justifies cancellation.”