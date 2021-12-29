Was it worth it? Mr. Reid was, indeed, a man who was always looking to go another round. This spirit was responsible for some of the past two decades’ most significant political achievements. As some still argue, amid gridlock, intransigence and the Republican Party’s retreat from democracy, there are causes that need fighters as their champions. Yet the tactics he brought from the squared circle to the Senate floor also added new layers of dysfunction to dysfunction. Whether the ends justify the means is a question that a boxer might never have to ask himself, but it’s one that every leader in government should. Because in the next bout, he may be the one who ends up picking himself up off the mat.