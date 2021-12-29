Normalizing mixed couples is a good thing. And while I’m not expecting a treatise on racial identity every time people like us grab drinks on the screen, Hollywood is engaging in magical thinking when its characters completely dodge issues they may face. Asian men dating online receive fewer messages and matches than men from other races, but when they do match with White women, the relationships come preloaded with stereotypes. Search the phrase “AMWF relationships,” and see that the White women are presumed to be gold diggers, while the Asian men are judged to be in search of trophy wives.