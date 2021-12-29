Some police departments say they lack the resources to compile the data. Others simply do not consider reporting to be a priority, and they are not required to disclose use-of-force incidents. Congress should mandate this reporting, tying federal funds to compliance and offering assistance to departments short on resources. And states should follow the example set by New Jersey, which requires law enforcement officers to report detailed information to a statewide portal within 24 hours of using force against a civilian. In 2020, law enforcement agencies representing 100 percent of sworn New Jersey law enforcement officers submitted use of force data to the FBI. That must be the goal — accurate, timely and complete information that will help the nation better understand how, when and why police use force.