I know I’m more forgiving than most African Americans when it comes to second chances for White people who not only commit a racial offense, but who then try to make amends. The gap in knowledge, understanding and empathy is wide. Attempting to meet a White person halfway can be dispiriting and exhausting, as many are seemingly incapable of making the journey. But I feel compelled to meet the offender halfway when I can see that their journey is as sincere as it is humble. On this score, Northam is worthy of my forgiveness.