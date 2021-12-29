Reid, in his farewell Senate speech in December 2016, warned about the damage the Senate’s reliance on the filibuster would inflict on the body. “This is something that you have to work on together because if you continue to use it the way it has been used recently, it is really going to affect this institution a lot,” Reid said, lamenting the Senate’s inability to consider legislation to eliminate “the outrageous amount of money from sources that are dark, unknown, and now involved in our federal elections.”