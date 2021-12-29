But having lived in a New York where the homicide rate was seven times its 2019 level, I think they tend to overlook how central crime is to the history of American criminal justice policy. That’s understandable — it’s hard for anyone to imagine how differently they would think, and act, if they were seven times more afraid of being killed. But pervasive fear of crime changes you. It changed the United States from a nation that believed in second chances, to one that wanted to lock criminals up and throw away the key. We didn’t change our minds again until crime had fallen significantly.