The United States should make its decision on trade sanctions based on how seriously Mr. Abiy engages in a process of dialogue with his opponents. Talks are the only way to conclude a war neither side could win without more horrific suffering, possibly including a famine in Tigray. And as the government’s purchase of drones — from countries which are themselves often at odds with one another — shows, the Ethiopian conflict has already dangerously drawn in outside nations. It could yet spill over to Sudan and Egypt, each of which has long-standing issues with Addis Ababa. International meddling in Ethiopia’s civil war, and its use as a proving ground for new military technologies, has already caused some analysts to compare it to the civil war that engulfed Spain in 1936, and foreshadowed the Second World War.