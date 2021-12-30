2021 saw the worsening of severe humanitarian and political disasters in various countries, all of which would have received more international attention and assistance in a non-pandemic world. Civil wars deepened in the absence of diplomatic initiatives from outside. Dictators and despots abused the free world’s distraction to double down on repression. The compounding effects of climate change have only fueled insecurity and instability across the developing world, aggravating conflict.
We can’t let these crises fester. The international community is just storing up problems for later. While it’s certainly true that we can’t solve all the world’s problems, when we don’t even try the result is often disastrous for our own interests and devastating for the countries we’re ignoring.
One thing we can’t say is that we didn’t know. At the end of 2020, the International Rescue Committee released an “Emergency Watchlist” of 10 forgotten crises the international community needed to respond to in 2021. Their report noted that the pandemic disproportionately heaps suffering on the poor, the vulnerable and the powerless. In it, IRC president and CEO David Miliband said that 2021 would be remembered “for how we either helped or turned away from those who were suffering the most.”
Earlier this month, the IRC released an updated watchlist, and its verdict on the international community’s actions this year was damning. It characterizes the devolving humanitarian situation prevalent in many crisis-afflicted areas as a “systems failure.”
“If 2020 taught the world what it’s like to live through a crisis, then 2021 has taught us what it’s like when a crisis becomes protracted, normalized, even routinized,” Miliband said in the new version. “For those living in the world’s most fragile and conflict-affected countries … near-permanent crisis is the new normal.”
The 10 countries the IRC singles out differ in many respects — but all have been largely ignored by the world as their crises worsened. Afghanistan landed in the news during the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal and the Taliban takeover. Now that U.S. troops have left, however, there’s little talk of the mass starvation and forced return to hard-line Islamic law that millions of people there are now dealing with.
In Yemen, more than half the population suffered from food insecurity in 2021, according to the IRC, as the civil war there expanded in its seventh year. The lack of international attention ensures that the situation there will continue to worsen next year. Humanitarian and political conditions in the African countries of Nigeria, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia all deteriorated in 2021, without commensurate increases in aid and assistance from outside the continent.
The Myanmar military is caught in a “violent deadlock” with its own people after perpetrating a coup in February, according to the IRC, which reports that a “vicious cycle of government repression and armed resistance is driving up needs, constraining humanitarian access and contributing to both the collapse of basic services and an economic crisis.” If the U.S. government or the international community has any plan to address that, it’s a well-kept secret.
In Ethiopia, once hailed as a model of conflict resolution, a brutal civil war is destroying that country’s ability to function, much less resolve its deep internal ethnic divides. War crimes on both sides go virtually unnoticed and completely unpunished. There’s also no realistic international initiative to mitigate the utter hopelessness in Syria, where millions of innocent people who refuse to live under Bashar al-Assad’s rule are trying to avoid covid-19, starvation and their own government’s bombs — all at the same time.
The list goes on. Lebanon, Haiti, Honduras, Niger, Venezuela. All of these countries and others are in dire straits and on dangerous trajectories. How long will it be before one of these crises devolves into an international emergency that we can no longer ignore and that we might have been able to prevent had we been paying attention?
Our New Year’s resolution should be to vastly expand our efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering in these places, which is both a cause and effect of these conflicts. Then, the United States and other Western governments must dedicate themselves anew to the low-reward, high-risk effort of conflict resolution. Finally, the media must pay more attention to international crises, before they show up on our shores.
In 2022, we all must care and do more about the world’s forgotten crises — and our government must make resolving them a priority in our foreign policy. We can’t afford another year of neglect.