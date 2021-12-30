One thing we can’t say is that we didn’t know. At the end of 2020, the International Rescue Committee released an “Emergency Watchlist” of 10 forgotten crises the international community needed to respond to in 2021. Their report noted that the pandemic disproportionately heaps suffering on the poor, the vulnerable and the powerless. In it, IRC president and CEO David Miliband said that 2021 would be remembered “for how we either helped or turned away from those who were suffering the most.”