It’s hard to overstate the impact that vaccines are having on hundred of millions of lives as well as the economy. It’s already clear as more and more kids are vaccinated that schools can finally shift to a frequent testing process that allows the vast majority to continue with in-person learning. Meanwhile, vaccinated people who are exposed to the virus but remain asymptomatic need not miss work. For responsible Americans, the days of lockdowns, separation from family and travel avoidance should be over.