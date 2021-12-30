Without a single Republican vote, Biden passed an economic plan that, coupled with the Federal Reserve’s near-zero interest rate policy, proved to be precisely the recipe needed to help stave off a long-term recession. The Post reports, “The Biden stimulus pushed the bank accounts of even the lowest-income Americans to unexpected heights. On average, they had more than twice as much in their savings accounts as they did when the pandemic began.”
With pent-up demand from consumers, American workers found a highly favorable job market. Unemployment sunk to 4.2 percent. The Wall Street Journal reports: “Applications for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, have trended near five-decade lows in recent weeks. Jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 25 fell to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 applications from a revised 206,000 the prior week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That leaves them hovering just above the 188,000 level recorded earlier in December, the lowest level since 1969.”
As the economy restarts, workers — especially those at the lower end of the wage scale — have been the biggest winners. Steven Rattner, who served as car czar in the Obama administration, explained in a piece for the New York Times: “Tight labor markets happily brought rising wages. Stagnant pay was, of course, a dispiriting feature of the years immediately following the global financial crisis.” But as the economy rebounded from the pandemic, “the size of wage increases began to recover, especially for less-well-off Americans, in part because of increases by some states in their minimum wages. The many Covid-related federal stimulus programs helped push the growth rates in pay for many workers to levels not seen since the early 2000s. Thanks in part to these programs, wages are growing fastest for the bottom 25 percent of workers.”
This is an unmitigated success for average Americans, contradicting Republican orthodoxy that wage increases mean less employment. (It’s fitting that this year’s Nobel Prize in economics went to three researchers, including David Card, whose research has found that higher minimum wages are not necessarily linked to fewer jobs.) With newfound bargaining strength and some notable successes in unionizing, American workers have been able to demand not only higher wages but also better working conditions.
Much has been made of the “Great Resignation," which saw record numbers of Americans quitting their jobs this year, but that phenomenon actually reflects workers’ ability to find better paying and more desirable jobs. And yes, higher inflation rates do eat into earnings, but workers are still coming out ahead. The Post reports on a recent analysis by Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which found that “while many companies are passing those gains on to consumers in the form of higher prices, earnings growth for most workers has outpaced inflation over the past two years.”
The social and economic changes brought on by the pandemic have consistently been underestimated. But if history is any guide, a widespread disaster can clear the way for a new era of prosperity and freedom.
Researchers Daniel W. Gingerich and Jan P. Vogler recently examined the ripple effect of the Black Death in Europe in the 14th century. What they found was startling:
Among its many consequences, the Black Death radically altered relative factor prices. It left land and capital assets intact but culled the labor force, thus transforming labor from an abundant resource to a scarce one. The economic impact was immediate and long-lasting. For Western Europe, the pandemic ushered in an era of higher real wages—lasting approximately two hundred and fifty years—and scaled back the obligations imposed on peasants in the manorial economy. . . . To put it succinctly, strong Black Death shocks favored abbreviated experiences with serfdom, more self government, and ultimately, receptiveness to horizontally oriented and inclusive political parties.
Don’t count on 250 years of rising wages, but enhanced bargaining power of labor — whether due to war, natural disaster or a pandemic — can reset the economy in ways that are beneficial to those who previously had little leverage. As Gingerich and Vogler found, “Massive demographic collapse improved the bargaining power of labor, leading to major changes in social organization and political institutions. These developments would upgrade living standards and provide opportunities for meaningful political engagement. In a dark twist of irony, the experience of the Black Death demonstrates that the long-term political independence of labor may have blossomed from the graves of workers.”
We will get some indication in 2022 as to whether American workers in the 21st century can build on their gains. If so, the post-covid economy might just turn out to be fairer and more prosperous than expected.
Note: I will be off for New Year’s, returning on Jan. 2. Have a happy and safe 2022!