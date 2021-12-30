As the economy restarts, workers — especially those at the lower end of the wage scale — have been the biggest winners. Steven Rattner, who served as car czar in the Obama administration, explained in a piece for the New York Times: “Tight labor markets happily brought rising wages. Stagnant pay was, of course, a dispiriting feature of the years immediately following the global financial crisis.” But as the economy rebounded from the pandemic, “the size of wage increases began to recover, especially for less-well-off Americans, in part because of increases by some states in their minimum wages. The many Covid-related federal stimulus programs helped push the growth rates in pay for many workers to levels not seen since the early 2000s. Thanks in part to these programs, wages are growing fastest for the bottom 25 percent of workers.”