The solution also requires attacking the poverty, inequality and addiction that are among the root causes of crime. Violence, advocates argue, must be treated as a public health emergency, with emphasis placed on violence interruption or reduction strategies and with programs geared toward youth development. According to a report by the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, the District devotes considerable resources to numerous social and criminal justice reform programs, but the picture it paints of the District’s effort is less than flattering. It reviewed more than 100 programs and found there was often overlap and little evaluation about the efficacy of programs. “Resource rich and coordination poor,” was the study’s conclusion. The names and stories of those lost to violence should not be forgotten. They are a call to action to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council to put a stop to the killing.