Hawley has introduced or proposed a series of bills to implement this vision. He is one of the leaders of the movement to regulate and break up Big Tech, even advocating allowing parents to sue social media platforms for their physical or mental harms to children. He wants the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization and instead focus on multilateral agreements with democratic nations that share common values, removing jurisdiction over trade disputes from an unelected body that has overwhelmingly ruled against the United States for decades. He has even proposed creating a wage subsidy for low-paid workers employed by small businesses as an alternative to a minimum-wage increase. Together, these and other ideas represent a full-frontal assault on the free-market fundamentalism that has been GOP orthodoxy for decades.