Undoubtedly, omicron will continue to rise, but the initial, overly high estimate is a symptom of a serious, systemic gap in public health information. We have the technology to chart the whole genome of a viral sample. But the United States has not yet built a real-time system of viral genomic surveillance that would allow comprehensive tracking of variants as they move through the population. As it is now, the CDC pulls together genomic surveillance data from a variety of sources, including its own facilities, state public health labs, and university and private laboratories, but only a fraction of all pandemic samples are sequenced, and it can take weeks to build a reliable picture of how the variant is spreading. The CDC’s weekly prevalence estimates can also include projections from modeling, at least until hard data arrives. The most recent CDC estimate for omicron prevalence during the week ending Dec. 25 was 58.6 percent in the United States.