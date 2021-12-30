Vaccines remain the best tool we have available for reducing the risk of symptomatic disease, hospitalization and death, and convincing more people to be vaccinated and obtain booster shots is imperative. But the reality is that most doses administered over the next few weeks will have little impact on the overall trajectory of this immediate surge. It takes 10 to 14 days for even a third dose to increase immune protection. For those receiving their first or second doses, there may be some limited protection provided against severe illness or death, but the window of time to act is closing quickly.