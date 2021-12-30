I hadn’t listened to music in months — I mean really listened, rather than merely overheard somewhere in passing. That day, on my walk, just a few bars of “Anything Goes” overwhelmed me. The awe I felt listening to music again reminded me of stories about people who have difficulty differentiating colors putting on corrective lenses and seeing the visible spectrum for the first time. I had of course experienced these musical “colors” before — heard these melodies and rhymes, knew many by heart — but I’d forgotten what it felt like to experience the Technicolor blues and pinks and chartreuses of song. My senses had been dormant. And the elation I felt upon rediscovering all this beauty escaped out my eyes.