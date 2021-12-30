Paying people to intentionally be laid off is indicative of a party in which traditionally conservative values and principles (e.g., limited government, work, capitalism) now take a back seat. More important is “owning the libs” or trying to make the president look bad. If, in the process, more people get sick or die, work ethic is diminished and economic recovery stunted, well, too bad. That is the cost of identifying with a movement in which oppositional behavior is valued above being socially responsible.