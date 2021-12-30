Now, after a gain of about 6 million jobs, employers are desperate to find workers to fill jobs. And Republicans are subsidizing sloth for the irresponsibly unvaccinated.
“At least five Republican-led states have extended unemployment benefits to people who’ve lost jobs over vaccine mandates — and a smattering of others may soon follow,” The Post reported. “Workers who quit or are fired for cause — under which defying company policy would qualify — are generally ineligible for jobless benefits. But Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have carved out exceptions for those who won’t submit to the multi-shot coronavirus vaccine regimens that many businesses now require.” Wyoming, Wisconsin and Missouri may copy them.
Of course, unlike the depths of the recession when jobs were scarce, there are now far more job openings than people to fill them. Rather than tide over people who really need help, Republicans prefer to advance their cultish aversion to vaccinations. This is atrocious policy on several fronts.
First, encouraging people not to get vaccinated — now standard practice among the MAGA crowd — puts people at grave risk of serious illness or death. No governor or state legislator who favors this shift can legitimately claim to be “pro-life.”
Second, forcing taxpayers to subsidize such irresponsible conduct — and then absorb health costs when many wind up in the hospital — contradicts supposed conservative values such as personal responsibility and self-sufficiency. Imagine if progressive Democrats changed unemployment rules to allow people who quit or refused to follow company rules to get benefits. Republicans would be up in arms and accuse Democrats of enabling millions of lazy, able-bodied people to choose dependency over work.
Third, imagine starting or expanding a business. Are you going to set up shop in a state that encourages employees to defy vaccine requirements — and then cost employers money by going on unemployment? The Post reported, “Business leaders and industry groups have argued against the change because, they say, companies end up shouldering the costs.” They are sabotaging their states’ economic recoveries.
Paying people to intentionally be laid off is indicative of a party in which traditionally conservative values and principles (e.g., limited government, work, capitalism) now take a back seat. More important is “owning the libs” or trying to make the president look bad. If, in the process, more people get sick or die, work ethic is diminished and economic recovery stunted, well, too bad. That is the cost of identifying with a movement in which oppositional behavior is valued above being socially responsible.
For Democrats running in 2022, this is a golden opportunity to once more present themselves as the pro-capitalism party of work. The attack ads against Republicans write themselves.