Into this quagmire the Biden administration has been inserting more than 100 deportees per day, on average, for the past three months. Since Sept. 19, the U.S. government has expelled more than 15,000 Haitians on more than 110 flights. That’s roughly one flight on average per day full of people with little prospect of eking out a subsistence in a country where the majority is wallowing in misery. Last week alone, nearly 1,200 Haitians were deported, nearly 200 of them children, according to nongovernmental organizations that track the flights.