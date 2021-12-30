10) The “black swan” crisis of 2022 will be: a) Backlash against President Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third five-year term from senior party and military leaders; b) Global economic downturn caused by a new covid variant that is as transmissible as omicron but more vaccine-resistant; c) a devastating ransomware attack against Taiwan’s chipmaking giant TMSC by Chinese “private” hackers; d) Russia’s candidate wins control of the International Telecommunication Union and imposes new rules that aid censorship and curtail freedom; e) Saudi Arabia begins selling oil in Chinese yuan, in addition to dollars.