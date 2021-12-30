1) North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will celebrate 2022 by: a) Demanding removal of Treasury sanctions on his April 26 Animation Studio so he can resume cartoon exports; b) Launching Jeff Bezos into space; c) Partnering with Donald Trump to develop “Mar-a-Lago East” on the Sea of Japan; d) Conducting his seventh nuclear explosion and testing an ICBM that can reach the continental United States.
2) Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman will shock the world by: a) Taking the throne after King Salman’s death and beginning what could be a half-century reign; b) Offering clemency and freeing the children of former counterterrorism officer Saad Aljabri he has been holding hostage; c) Meeting President Biden and halting cooperation with China on ballistic missiles; d) Joining the Abraham Accords and opening a Saudi commercial office in Tel Aviv; e) Shaving off his beard.
3) The Ukraine crisis will enter a new phase in 2022 as: a) Russian cyberattacks disable the Ukrainian power grid and hundreds freeze because of shortages of gas and coal; b) Donetsk separatists backed by Russia overrun Ukrainian front lines at Avdiivka and enraged rightwing nationalists kill pro-Russian MPs in Kyiv; c) Russia, after creating chaos in Ukraine, invades to “restore order”; d) Russian forces gradually retreat from Ukraine’s border as the West offers limited security guarantees.
4) The 42-year-old “Iran crisis” enters a decisive stage as: a) Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death triggers a succession struggle between military and clergy; b) Prodded by Russia and China, Iran reaches an interim nuclear deal with the United States that reverses nuclear progress in exchange for sanctions relief; c) Israel launches a military strike against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure after the U.S. midterm elections; d) Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates invite Iran to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council and open diplomatic relations.
5) The year’s most disruptive technology will be: a) Operational quantum computing that unlocks all current and historical encrypted data; b) Reinvention of the World Wide Web as “Web 3,” using secure blockchain technology; c) Issuance of reliable cryptocurrencies by China, the European Union and other nations, also using blockchain; d) Undetectable “deep fake” techniques that affect financial markets and elections.
6) Space warfare becomes a red-hot military topic in 2022 as: a) The U.S. Space Force disables a seemingly “hostile” foreign satellite based on what proves an inaccurate intelligence assessment; b) National Reconnaissance Office ground stations are hit by disabling cyberattacks leaving the United States “blind and deaf” in space for weeks; c) China demonstrates an antisatellite weapon capable of destroying satellites in geosynchronous orbits; d) The United States declassifies information about “exquisite” capabilities developed during the Cold War — causing Russia and China to revise security plans.
7) The most active Republican campaigner with the highest poll numbers during the 2022 midterm campaign will be: a) former president Donald Trump; b) Sen. Ted Cruz; c) Sen. Josh Hawley; d) Rep. Liz Cheney; e) former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.
8) Topping the list of Democrats seeking the presidential nomination if Biden decides not to run will be: a) Vice President Harris; b) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; c) MSNBC host Joe Scarborough; d) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; e) Republican crossover and former representative Will Hurd.
9) The U.S. secretary of state in December 2022 will be: a) Secretary Antony Blinken; b) Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman; c) Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; d) CIA Director William J. Burns; e) Sen. Christopher A. Coons.
10) The “black swan” crisis of 2022 will be: a) Backlash against President Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third five-year term from senior party and military leaders; b) Global economic downturn caused by a new covid variant that is as transmissible as omicron but more vaccine-resistant; c) a devastating ransomware attack against Taiwan’s chipmaking giant TMSC by Chinese “private” hackers; d) Russia’s candidate wins control of the International Telecommunication Union and imposes new rules that aid censorship and curtail freedom; e) Saudi Arabia begins selling oil in Chinese yuan, in addition to dollars.
Put down your wagers, folks. You can’t win if you don’t play, as Safire liked to say. My answers: 1) d; 2) d; 3) a, b, c; 4) b, d; 5) c; 6) c; 7) e; 8) Moot: Biden will run; 9) a; 10) e.