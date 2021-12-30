We all know that New Year’s Eve is just a ceremonial fresh start. Little changes on Jan. 1 besides tax rates and frequent flier status. But we stubbornly hang our hopes on this annual passage. And most Americans believe that 2022 will be better than 2021 — though they’re a bit less optimistic than a year ago, according to a recent IPSOS poll. I’m optimistic too — look at my horoscope: “Dear Cancer, you’ve been through many life tests, but finally, the tide will turn in your favor. You have so much to look forward to now and in the New Year.” Who wouldn’t take that over inflation warnings?