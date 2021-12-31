Once we’re inside our cars, we enter our own little bubbles and anything that prevents us from getting to where we want to go in the rushed time we need to get there becomes an inconvenience. We speed everywhere. We roll through stop signs. We cut people off in crosswalks. We cut off other drivers. We don’t use turn signals, etc., ad infinitum. All because our priorities warrant these “minor” bendings and breakings of the rules. It’s all about us and our time.