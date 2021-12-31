When asked about the delay, the D.C. Department of Health claimed supply chain issues. This wouldn’t be hard to believe given the current goods production climate resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. In our effort to cut out the middle man, we paid a visit to the D.C. Department of Health on North Capitol Street. Our group was surprised to see a storage room that held thousands of condoms — as well as lubricant packets, T-shirts, pens and postcards in ample supply. With all this stock, we wondered if there might be another barrier to distribution.