In contrast, comprehensive sexual health programming is associated with declines in risky sexual behaviors leading to HIV, other sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. Condom-distribution programs that increase easy condom acquisition, condom carrying and condom usage reduce the risk of STIs. But these condom-distribution programs are effective only if they are promoted and used, which perhaps is why D.C.’s program is falling short.
The D.C. Department of Health offers a severely under-promoted free condom-distribution program. Disbursement is conducted via mail in unmarked envelopes (for confidentiality) to individuals and businesses in D.C. Though this seems like a great program for the community, it has faced circulation challenges.
In an effort to connect local D.C. bars and coffee shops with the condom-distribution program to promote condom accessibility and destigmatization, our sexual health advocacy group contacted local businesses to gauge public interest. In addition to connecting businesses to the program, our group members individually submitted condom requests for home delivery to assess the effectiveness of the program. Months later, our condoms have yet to arrive.
When asked about the delay, the D.C. Department of Health claimed supply chain issues. This wouldn’t be hard to believe given the current goods production climate resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. In our effort to cut out the middle man, we paid a visit to the D.C. Department of Health on North Capitol Street. Our group was surprised to see a storage room that held thousands of condoms — as well as lubricant packets, T-shirts, pens and postcards in ample supply. With all this stock, we wondered if there might be another barrier to distribution.
Given that condoms are one of the most commonly stolen items from stores, we thought our program, making free condoms available in public restrooms, would be a no-brainer. But soon after loading up our cars with condoms ready for delivery, we realized that despite the rates of theft, the lack of demand for free condoms was staggering.
Several businesses rejected the program. Establishments that expressed initial interest eventually declined, citing their family values and the undesirable messes they thought would occur in their restrooms. There’s also the issue of getting approval up the corporate chain. Some managers with whom we spoke loved the idea, but they had to reject the program based on orders from higher-ups.
Despite the evidence that a local condom-distribution program in local bathrooms would prevent STIs and unwanted pregnancies in youth populations, the idea of sex and related diseases remains too taboo to protect the public.
Our group spoke to a former D.C. Department of Health employee who faced similar challenges with condom distribution, commenting, “It was very clear that these establishments did not want condoms associated with their business. I speculate that condoms and associated diseases were perceived as negative for a restaurant’s brand.”
As long as corporate optics work against accessible public health measures, normalization of D.C.’s condom-distribution program is doomed to fail. As central points of community interaction, coffee shops and bars could become leaders in promoting safe sex and public health. But unless health and safety become beneficial to their brands, these businesses remain missed opportunities in the effort to promote and destigmatize sexual health practices for patrons young and old.