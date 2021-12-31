To all those who have been following the Maryland congressional redistricting saga, I have only one thing to say: “I am shocked — shocked! — to find that there is gerrymandering here.” Further, I will say that I am entirely opposed to partisan gerrymandering except when I am very much in favor of it.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his allies are outraged at the transparently partisan nature of the state’s new map, which threatens to put Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s only Republican member of Congress, out of business. Indeed, a Hogan-aligned group is promising to sue over the new map, and Hogan is calling on the Justice Department to add Maryland to its redistricting lawsuit against Texas.
Now, given that Hogan has consistently and forcefully spoken out against such partisan gerrymandering in Texas, Georgia and elsewhere, he has every right. Wait? You say that he has never said anything about the grotesque gerrymandering in states controlled by Republican legislators? Well, again, all I can say is that I am shocked — shocked! — that Hogan and his allies are so outraged over Maryland’s new map.
Hogan has remained popular in Maryland, and some of those reading this may feel that I am being unduly harsh on our governor. And in the interest of full disclosure, I will confess that although I am a registered Democrat, I voted for Hogan in the last election, and I appreciated that now and then he would utter words of condemnation about the former president.
But Hogan is no Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who, unlike the governor, has likely sacrificed her political career to stand on principle. Hogan sacrificed nothing by veering to the center. Indeed, he benefited from doing so by drawing accolades and votes from centrist Democrats in Maryland.
But in the most recent U.S. Senate races in Georgia in January 2021, Hogan spoke in support of the Republican candidates, QAnon-adjacent Kelly Loeffler and “Stop the Steal” acolyte David Perdue. Miraculously, both lost, handing Democrats the narrowest possible margin of control in the U.S. Senate.
Now, Hogan has belatedly endorsed for Georgia governor Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, who is running against Perdue in the primary. Again, Hogan is taking no political risk by doing so.
There is a famous essay titled “If by whiskey” that beautifully captures political doublespeak: “My friends, I had not intended to discuss this controversial subject at this particular time. However, I want you to know that I do not shun controversy. … You have asked me how I feel about whiskey. … If when you say whiskey you mean the devil’s brew, the poison scourge, the bloody monster, that defiles innocence, dethrones reason, destroys the home, creates misery and poverty … then certainly I am against it. …
“But, if when you say whiskey you mean the oil of conversation, the philosophic wine, the ale that is consumed when good fellows get together, that puts a song in their hearts and laughter on their lips … if you mean Christmas cheer; if you mean the stimulating drink that puts the spring in the old gentleman’s step on a frosty, crispy morning … then certainly I am for it. This is my stand. I will not retreat from it. I will not compromise.”
The reality is that yes, the new Maryland map is a partisan gerrymander. The larger reality is that the U.S. Supreme Court has taken a hands-off approach to partisan gerrymandering, and it will take federal legislation to guarantee that future redistricting will be fair and equitable. Republicans in the House and Senate have been in near lockstep in blocking Democratic-led efforts to ensure fair redistricting and election integrity, and, unless I missed it, this has drawn no concern from Hogan and his allies.
In a detailed analysis, Politico outlined how Georgia’s Republican-led legislature is working with surgical precision to dismantle the Atlanta-area districts that essentially gave Democrats two U.S. senators in the last election.
Democrats are in a fight for their political lives in Congress and will almost certainly lose the House in 2022. Even without partisan gerrymanders, the party in power usually loses the first midterms after a presidential election. But the gerrymandering in Republican-controlled states has become so partisan that redistricting alone could flip the House in 2022. The result of such gerrymanders is that it creates even more political polarization, making moderates in both parties a vanishing breed.