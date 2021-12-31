This photo could reinforce some people’s notion that Mr. Biden is too old for office, is slow and not up to the task. And even worse, it could be interpreted as making fun of a man who occasionally does halt in his speech to grab a word because of a history of stuttering — nothing related to intellect or competence. “A photo speaks a thousand words,” and the use of this photo seemed a prejudicial and unfair continuation of a false narrative.
Vic Pfeiffer, Chestertown, Md.
Deeper on ‘Darker’
Joseph Schvimmer was correct in refuting in his Dec. 11 Free for All letter, “ ‘Darker’ went deeper,” the implication in “What Leonard Cohen got from wrestling with religion,” David Kirby’s Nov. 28 Book World review, that in my book “Leonard Cohen: The Mystical Roots of Genius,” I assert that Leonard Cohen borrowed from the Hebrew Bible. Cohen did not borrow. Rather, he did what great exponents of Midrash have done for centuries: He used the Bible as a canvas on which to paint new images, ideas and interpretations; metaphors for the age in which he lived.
Schvimmer was incorrect, however, to suggest that no one mentioned the archetypal Jewishness of “You Want It Darker,” the song Cohen composed as he knew his life was drawing to a close. I devote several pages to the song.
“You Want It Darker” is unparalleled in contemporary music as a response to impending death, not just because of Cohen’s use of the evocative word “Hineni,” “here I am,” the Hebrew Bible’s ultimate expression of submission, but also because, backed by the cantor and choir of the synagogue where he grew up, Cohen does in the song what he did consistently throughout his career. He weaves Jewish, Christian and Holocaust imagery into an uncompromising yet submissive rebuke to the Divinity.
Harry Freedman, London
Track vax cracks
Instead of reporting the number of people vaccinated — discouragingly, only 62 percent of the population is fully vaccinated; far fewer with boosters — why not highlight the number of people unvaccinated?
This is the crux of the problem. The 100 million unvaccinated “refuseniks” are the ones keeping the pandemic going.
Harvey Bronstein, Arlington
‘Tribalism’ applied to only one tribe
In her Dec. 20 op-ed, “Joe Manchin reflects the reality of W.Va. politics,” Karen Tumulty wrote, “Partisan tribalism, cultural issues and an attachment to the vanishing coal industry drive voter sentiment there, creating what is a paradoxical hostility to government.”
While leveling the charge of “partisan tribalism” is insulting, far worse is failing to square this with West Virginia’s shift from “relatively recently among the most reliably blue states in the country.” Tumulty seemed to imply that West Virginia’s long history as a solid blue state was devoid of the “partisan tribalism” that she now sees. Are we to believe that West Virginians became benighted “relatively recently” into a lesser cultural component than before? Are we to leave unquestioned her position that West Virginians should show their gratitude for a large share of transfer payments by voting for Democrats? Should we share her celebration that a press secretary issued a “blistering statement” on a senator’s position that the Democrats’ explanation for implementing the Build Back Better bill is unacceptable to his constituents?
I know West Virginians. I’ve lived among them. I have many West Virginian friends. And, yes, some are “flinty and self-reliant,” rather like Henry David Thoreau. And they don’t like having liberal elites explain perceived shortcomings, especially with terms like “partisan tribalism.”
Carl Thomason, Fredericksburg, Va.
What lies beneath
I have rarely seen such a clever use of the “fold.” The layout artist is to be congratulated on the Dec. 13 Style section design featuring the article “The air is too sweet.” Having Ernie and Bert above the fold and Jim Henson and Frank Oz below was pure genius, and it illustrated that there are some things that a print edition can do that an electronic version can’t.
Rob Shutler, Arlington
Alas, poor Boric
So, Brazilian Trump-like President Jair Bolsonaro was graced with a not-unflattering photograph [“Bolsonaro’s big win in Time poll shows power of Telegram app,” news, Dec. 19], while we had to wait until after the headline — “Former student activist wins the presidential election,” news, Dec. 20] to even find out the name of a more consequential victor, Gabriel Boric, whose politics, leading to a “crushing victory,” are closer to that of an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (but have pragmatically edged a little closer to the center). And: no photo. (His tattoos, mentioned as the fourth word in the lead paragraph, are actually not visible in formal settings).
On the semi-positive side, the 35-year-old Boric, set to become the youngest president in Chile’s sometimes tumultuous history, materialized on Page A11, whereas Bolsonaro was relegated to Page A20.
Still, in an era when one is pummeled in The Post sometimes with quasi-poster-size photos, it seems a couple of pictorial inches could have been devoted to one of the Western Hemisphere’s most consequential future leaders.
Michael G. Kent, Washington
Looking at only one side of the ledger
Regarding the Dec. 14 news article “Biden, Manchin discuss spending bill as deadline looms”:
Puh-leeze stop calling it the “spending” bill.
Other words could characterize the bill as benefiting people. Continued use of the word “spending” implies the proposed legislation has only costs without benefits, beneficiaries or purpose.
Lynne Morsen, Arlington
Putting the wrong story on a pedestal
How is it that the Metro section recently treated us to two long features about the pedestal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as violence in the region is often relegated to the “Local Digest”?
The Dec. 18 edition included a small article about the shooting of Baltimore police officer Keona Holley, who has since died, and the killing of a second individual, Justin Johnson [“Two men accused of shooting officer”].
Above the fold on the Metro cover was a long story about a possible time capsule in Lee’s pedestal [“Lee’s pedestal surrenders its evasive loot”]. Which story is a priority?
Please do not continue to treat shootings and police car chases that can lead to needless deaths as “Local Digest” stories.
Betty Booker, Salisbury, Md.
Has Boeing lost its way?
In “When Boeing chose to put profit over quality, the result was tragedy” [Book World, Dec. 19], Jon Gertner reviewed a book called “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing.” The book’s author, Peter Robison, examined the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max aircraft that killed hundreds of passengers and suggested that a great American corporation put profit ahead of quality.
This is not the Boeing I knew many years ago when I was the Defense Department’s official responsible for buying aircraft and other equipment for the Vietnam War. Among the highest-priority items were helicopters. At Boeing’s Vertol helicopter subsidiary, the order rate for twin-rotor Chinooks increased from five to 15 per month, but Vertol’s deliveries were seriously behind schedule.
Vertol had been a pioneer in the helicopter field and had recently been acquired by Boeing. It was highly regarded for its engineering ability but had limited production experience. Boeing tended to leave it alone, believing that rotary-winged aircraft required special knowledge that a maker of fixed-wing aircraft, such as Boeing, didn’t possess.
Bill Allen, Boeing’s chief executive, told me that Boeing’s hands-off policy had been a mistake. He said he was sending one of his top production executives from Seattle, Bob Tharrington, to take charge at Vertol. Tharrington responded as Allen was sure he would, and Vertol got back on schedule.
Allen, one of the great leaders of aviation, told me privately and in confidence that Boeing was going to lose $200 million on the Chinook work. He never asked for any relief and never made any public outcry.
Putting profit first was a thought that never would have occurred to Allen. His example is worth recalling as Boeing struggles to regain its peerless reputation.
Paul R. Ignatius, Washington
The writer is a former assistant secretary of defense and secretary of the Navy.
The other half of herpetology
In the Dec. 12 “Mark Trail” comic, Jules Rivera described salamanders as reptiles. Salamanders are amphibians. It’s a significant difference because amphibians, unlike reptiles, must have an aquatic habitat to reproduce, and degradation or loss of those habitats critically impacts amphibian species.
Though I appreciate Rivera’s approach to modernizing a 75-year-old comic strip, “Mark Trail” has always been impeccably accurate about natural history, and I hope Rivera will redouble her effort to keep that standard.
Gerald J. Filbin, Rehoboth Beach, Del.
A childish word search
The Dec. 16 front-page article “Despite diversity vows, wide racial gaps persist in corporate leadership” was disappointing and frustrating. The headline claimed “wide racial gaps,” and the article asserted that a Post “review of the 50 most valuable public companies reveals that Black employees represent a strikingly small fraction of top executives.” But the review found that 8 percent of executives at the companies surveyed are Black, vs. 12 percent of the U.S. population — hardly a striking gap — and at 10 of the companies — 28 percent of the companies that provided data — Blacks make up a greater percentage of corporate executives than they do of the general population. That’s hardly evidence of a “wide racial gap” in which Blacks are “a strikingly small fraction” of executives.
A centerpiece of the article simply ranked companies based on how many times the words “diversity,” “inclusion,” “equality,” “racial” and “justice” appeared in their 2020 annual reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Talk about valuing “virtue signaling” over action. A quick review of the results shows that, of the four companies whose top executives are more than 20 percent Black, three had fewer mentions of those terms than the average. So, what’s the benefit of The Post’s highlighted word-search analysis?
Half of the article concerned comments from one retired chief diversity and inclusion officer. The Post devoted a spot on the front page, more than a page and a half inside, and four authors and eight researchers to this article, but its weak analysis and hyperbolic claims failed to give the topic its due.
Russell Frye, McLean
Justices through the ages
The Dec. 15 editorial “Reform, don’t pack, the Supreme Court” engaged in the journalistic sin of false equivalence when it stated that “presidents increasingly search for relatively young, ideologically zealous nominees rather than those with the most judicious temperament.’’ That statement is true of Republican presidents but not Democratic presidents.
The four most recent Democratic appointees — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — were nominated at an average age of 55; the seven most recent Republican appointees were nominated at an average age of 50, including three who were nominated before age 50: Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.
Kenneth Jost, Washington
The writer is author of the annual series “Supreme Court Yearbook.”
Champions of unsung music
In her stimulating review of “Dvorak’s Prophecy,” Martha Anne Toll overlooked one salient fact: the local angle [“He saw a ‘noble’ future for Black and Indigenous composers. He was wrong.,” Book World, Dec. 12]. The book’s author, Joseph Horowitz, is executive producer of the PostClassical Ensemble, the peripatetic and eclectic group that has been enchanting and exciting listeners around D.C. for nearly 20 years. Led by the dynamic Spanish conductor Angel Gil-Ordoñez, PCE has performed the classic music of many ethnic strains, from gamelan to gospel.
Apropos of the new book’s subtitle, “And the Vexed Fate of Black Classical Music,” a recent PCE concert was devoted to that neglected repertoire (and included at least one world premiere). In January, the ensemble will present a concert version of Mahler’s jazzy Fourth Symphony, featuring the virtuoso bass trombonist David Taylor.
“Dvorak’s Prophecy” may lament the fact that the United States writ large has not pursued the Czech composer’s lead in championing Black and Native classical composers. But in nearly every concert, PCE offers neglected or ignored works by great American musicians. I say, “Encore!”
Philip Kopper, Chevy Chase
Crash Tests for Dummies
I do not believe the premise in the Dec. 22 op-ed by Susan Molinari and Beth Brooke, “Crash test dummies are male. Women pay the price for that.,” that women suffer more highway deaths and injuries because of underrepresentation in federal crash tests. The authors do not credit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for its diverse family of crash test dummies employed in various dynamic federal safety standards.
Twenty years ago, the NHTSA recognized the vulnerability of women and children in air-bag-deployment crashes and developed a diverse family of crash test dummies for compliance testing. Starting with the Advanced Air Bags rulemaking (2000), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Status Report stated, “For the first time, the automakers were directed to use dummies representing 5th percentile female, children 1, 3 and 6 years old, in addition to the standard 50th percentile male dummy.”
Since then, it is my understanding, the fifth-percentile female dummy has been integrated into as many federal safety standards as possible and appropriate, such as dynamic side-impact crash testing. Considering the federal dynamic child safety seat requirements, I believe the interests of women and children are being fairly represented in federal crash test programs.
John L. Jacobus, Silver Spring
