While leveling the charge of “partisan tribalism” is insulting, far worse is failing to square this with West Virginia’s shift from “relatively recently among the most reliably blue states in the country.” Tumulty seemed to imply that West Virginia’s long history as a solid blue state was devoid of the “partisan tribalism” that she now sees. Are we to believe that West Virginians became benighted “relatively recently” into a lesser cultural component than before? Are we to leave unquestioned her position that West Virginians should show their gratitude for a large share of transfer payments by voting for Democrats? Should we share her celebration that a press secretary issued a “blistering statement” on a senator’s position that the Democrats’ explanation for implementing the Build Back Better bill is unacceptable to his constituents?