But “less” can be countable elsewhere, too. Take this pre-pandemic, and prescient, headline from Reuters in July 2014: “Fist bumps relay 90 percent less germs than handshakes.” Germs might be hard to number, but they are, at least in theory, countable. Or an ad for Tropicana Trop50 orange juice that describes how it has less calories. Or Leslie Higgins in the show “Ted Lasso,” asking for the door of the closet (which he is using as an office) to be closed, saying: “You get less questions.” And while it may be tempting to think that this is a new bit of laziness or lack of care about fundamental distinctions in the language, “less” has been behaving this way since Old English — that is, for hundreds of years.