There is no single solution for all districts, but for those going back to in-person learning, we now know a lot more about tools for mitigation. Mask-wearing is essential for everyone, and higher-quality masks make a difference. Hand hygiene and distancing also matter. Ventilation and air filtration are extremely important: Schools should strive for more than four and ideally up to six air exchanges per hour, combined with filters with at least a MERV (minimum efficiency reporting value) of 13 or air cleaners with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters. Vaccination is an extremely powerful tool to fight infection, but among children ages 5 to 11, the rate has seriously lagged — this age bracket is 8.7 percent of the population, but accounts for only 2.8 percent of those taking at least one dose. Ages 12 to 17 years old have done much better. To the extent practical, diagnostic testing and screening of students can help reduce the chances of spread. “Test-to-stay” strategies — in which those who have had contact with someone who is infected can remain in school so long as they continue to test negative and wear a mask — can help reduce absenteeism and disruption.