It wasn’t that times were more innocent. White came under pressure in 1954 from racist viewers and station executives to cut the talented Black singer and dancer Arthur Duncan from her variety show. She smiled and gave him more airtime. Through the unrest of the 1960s and strife of the 1970s, White personified a medium that tried to find things people could agree on — no matter how anodyne. In one game show episode, she made money for her playing partner by offering “Scotch” as a better answer than “Watergate” for the question: “[fill in the blank] tape.”