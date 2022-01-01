Trump doesn’t want the story told about what he did and failed to do as his mob of supporters assembled and forced their way into the Capitol, leaving in their wake a trashed and desecrated building and battered bodies of Capitol Hill police. Trump wants to ward off disclosures about actions of his henchmen holed up in the Willard hotel and their schemes on behalf of his unconstitutional power grab, including efforts to block certification of the electoral college vote. Trump doesn’t want the covers lifted off possible connections between the insurrectionists and his congressional foot soldiers or White House operatives.