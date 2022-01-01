The year, in short, was disappointing. Yet there was progress, too — from guilty verdicts for killers of unarmed Black men, to a bipartisan infrastructure bill, to a few brave Republicans speaking out against the “big lie” of a stolen election. These glimmers of promise ought to remind those yearning for a better future that the destination is worth all the slogging and stumbling it will take to get there. The Webb Space Telescope has only just begun a 29-day journey to its orbit around the sun, with more than 344 possible single-points of failure. 2022 probably won’t be easy, either. But at least we’ve gotten off the ground.