Ironically, some of the biggest beneficiaries were residents of red states that had refused to expand Medicaid eligibility. Kaiser Health News reports: “Some of the largest increases are in Florida, Texas, Georgia and nine other states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. . . . Enrollment has jumped more in states that have not expanded Medicaid because they have more uninsured residents than expansion states.” In Texas, Georgia and South Dakota, enrollment rose at least 20 percent.